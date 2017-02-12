Quincy residents remembers its own refugee history - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy residents remembers its own refugee history

Pamphlet about Mormon refugees in the history museum. Pamphlet about Mormon refugees in the history museum.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The global refugee crisis has been under fire by the Trump administration, highlighted by the President's executive order last month.

But did you know that Quincy is no stranger to refugees?

Two centuries ago, the city helped a group that was suffering from religious persecution. 

In 1839, pressured by religious persecution in Missouri, members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, also known as the Mormons, crossed the Mississippi River into Quincy.

"It was very helpful to us in a great time of need," said David Moore, Director of Public Affairs of the Nauvoo Stake of the LDS Church. "Our president of our church at the time Joseph Smith indicated if it hadn't been for the city of Quincy, the Church might not have survived those early years."

The LDS Church refugees camped out in Washington Park after crossing the state line. A plaque in the park serves to commemorate the kind spirit of Quincy, one that is remembered to this day.

"I think it's a city of great humanity, it's not only the city that welcomed Mormons, it's been considered a city of refuge and I think all of us here are proud of that," said Reg Ankrom, an amateur historian in Quincy.

The LDS Church issued a statement in support of religious freedom following President Trump's executive order. 

"We're very sympathetic to those who are fleeing from political and religious persecution because that is a part of our history," said Moore.

While the plight of the refugee transcends time, some are still optimistic for coexistence.

"Even though some of us may appear different, and we may speak different languages, we may have different faiths, we're all brothers and sisters," said Ankrom.

As history repeats itself, Quincy's legacy as a city of benevolence continues to be remembered.

