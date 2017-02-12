State Bound Bloodhounds: Steffensmeier cousins qualify for state

It is on to state for a pair of Bloodhounds. Saturday's Class 3A districts saw both Harlan and Ryan Steffensmeier secure state tournament berths as both Bloodhounds won their district weight class in Mt. Pleasant.



"It feels pretty good," said Harlan.



"I qualified the last two years but every year it feels real good to qualify for state because it's just a real awesome accomplishment."



Harlan finished fifth in last years Class 3A 120-pound weight class. Now that he has moved up to the 138-pound weight class however, Steffensmeier says his preparation really hasn't changed.



"I kind of prepare myself the same way but my mentality changes," he says.



Harlan's cousin Ryan Steffensmeier, however, will be making his first trip to Des Moines for the state tournament after capturing a district championship in the 113-pound weight class.



"At the beginning of the season my goal was just to get to state and put in the hours (of work) because I knew it would take a lot of work to get there after all the years I've been doing it," said Ryan after his win Saturday.



With Ryan's main goal complete, he says he is looking forward to setting and accomplishing his new one.



"Now, since I've made it, I can look forward to placing at state," he says.



Both Harlan and Ryan getting started Friday in the Class 3A state tournament in the quarterfinals round.









