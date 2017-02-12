Paddle Battle: Quincy High and QND meet on the table

Quincy High and Quincy Notre Dame faced off yet again in another installment of the historic rivalry. This meeting, however, was not on the football field or even the basketball court. Instead, the two schools met at the Quincy Knights of Columbus for their sixth annual Battle for the Paddle table tennis match.



"Everything's a competition between QND and QHS, no matter what sport it is," said QND senior Detrik Venvertloh.



The Blue Devils historically dominate the match having won all but one of the matches since the rivalry was started in 2011.



According to those taking part in this annual rivalry, the lopsided margin of victory doesn't make it any less competitive.



"They're always good sports and they love playing each other," said Quincy High head coach Paul Shelor.



"We play against them every year, so I get to see some of the same players and I get to see how I've progressed personally," said QHS junior Justin Sonethongkahm.



While table tennis lacks popularity among schools in the Tri-States both teams say it's a sport with many merits.



"It really gets your brain going," said Shelor.



"They say it's the best brain sport. Kids who have good eye-hand coordination develop that early actually improve their brain power and brain capacity."



Although the season is now over for both teams, Quincy Table Tennis Club is hosting a tournament at the end of February open to athletes 18 and under at the Knights of Columbus to help spread the sport around the Tri-States.

