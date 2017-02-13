Experts warn about eyelash extensions

Eyelash extensions can make the everyday woman look and feel like a movie star, but health experts at Quincy Medical Group state it could lead to permanent damage to your eyes.

A trained stylist puts eyelash extensions on by applying synthetic lashes to each of your real lashes. Doctor Paul Tracy, a QMG optometrist, said doing them improperly could lead to eye infections and even blindness.

"Done incorrectly it can cause eyelash loss early, which the case the eyelash may not ever grow back," he said. "We can get scarring of the eyelid, we can get some infections. There's a lot of bacteria in this area."

Doctor Tracy also said that it's important to go to a well-trained professional for this service, and do not try to apply them yourself.