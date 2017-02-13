Authorities identify body found in Lee County park

After negotiations lasted into January, School Board and Union members met on Tuesday to continue contract talks for the coming school year.More >>
Hannibal's Convention and Visitors Bureau is hoping to draw more tourism to the area with a new facility.More >>
Hannibal residents, some of the streets you drive on are about to get a big makeover.More >>
The Illinois Veterans' Home added some flowers Monday thanks to a local donation. Servpro of Quincy teamed up with several veterans at the home to plant 36 flowers that were donated by Servpro.More >>
Charges against a Philadelphia, Missouri, man accused of murder were dropped this week, according to Missouri Attorney General's Office.More >>
The Illinois Department of Transportation said Tuesday that traffic entering Quincy from Missouri on Highway 24 will be slowed temporarily.More >>
We're nearing three years without a budget in Illinois, and that's having a big impact on local agencies that help children.More >>
The Hannibal regional office of the Missouri Department of Mental Health and the Hannibal Art Council teamed up to create an art exhibit showcasing pieces of work done by artists with developmental disabilities. The art exhibit that opened Friday showcases pieces of work done by people with disabilities ranging from autism to down's syndrome.More >>
Every day 28 people in the United States die in a car crash that involves a drunk driver according to the CDC, and 67% of people who died in crashes this year were not wearing a seat belt according to MoDOT, but sometimes, statistics aren't enough to teach kids about the dangers of the road. Tuesday, students at Palmyra High School went through the mock crash, put on by the Palmyra Police department.More >>
