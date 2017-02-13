Authorities identify body found in Lee County park - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Authorities identify body found in Lee County park

LEE COUNTY, Ia. (WGEM) -

The body found in a Lee County park over the weekend was identified Monday morning. 

Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber said the body was identified as 47-year-old James M. Nelson. Authorities have not said where Nelson was from.

The body was found Saturday afternoon at Indian Path Park off U.S. Highway 61.

Weber said an autopsy was being performed Monday at the University of Iowa's Decedent Care Unit.

There's still no word on the cause of death.

