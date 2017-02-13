Hannibal police arrest four on drug charges - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal police arrest four on drug charges

Posted:
By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
Gardner, Perry, Price and Winningham (left to right). Gardner, Perry, Price and Winningham (left to right).
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Four people were arrested on warrants issued by the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County for drugs, according to police. 

Authorities said officers arrested Justin Price, 26, of Hannibal, for distribution of controlled substance; Jana Gardner, 37, of Hannibal, for distribution near government housing; Austin Winningham, 19, of New London, for distribution near a school; and Michael Perry, 35, of Hannibal, for distribution near a school. 

Police said the arrests came as a result of investigations conducted by the Hannibal Police Department Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad (ACES).

Police said all four suspects were placed in the Marion County jail with bonds set at $100,000, cash only. 

