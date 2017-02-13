Sheriff, police chief warn of phone scams - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Sheriff, police chief warn of phone scams

MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

McDonough County Sheriff Rick VanBrooker and Macomb Police Chief Curt Barker warned the public Monday of two phone scams.

A news release stated the first scam involves residents getting phone calls from people saying a loved one has a warrant for their arrest. In many cases, authorities said the caller ID shows a number from local law enforcement. 

It states the caller has the victim call back another number. The victim is then asked to buy gift cards and call them back with the pin numbers.

The second scam involves businesses. Authorities said the caller says they're with Ameren and demand money so the victim's power isn't turned off. 

Authorities said it's important the public remembers that scammers can "phish" phone numbers. They have technology that can make it appear they're calling from legitimate numbers.

