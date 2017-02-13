4th person throws hat in ring for Illinois Governor's race

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner now has another potential challenger in the governor's race next year.

A regional superintendent of schools in Madison county says he plans to seek the democratic nomination for governor in 2018. Robert Daiber made the announcement Monday in Edwardsville. He says the state faces a real financial crisis, including the ongoing budget impasse, and says it's the governor's "chief responsibility" to submit a spending plan.

He says his candidacy will focus on "compromising collaboration."

I realize something that I'm not from wealth, not a state ranking official at this time nor have I received any blessing from some political mentor to grant me the opportunity to become governor, but what I have is grassroots support," said Daiber.

Daiber ran unsuccessfully for an Illinois House seat three times in 1990's.

He joins two other democrats who have announced their intentions to run for governor.