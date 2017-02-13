Man arrested after high-speed chase in Lee Co. - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Man arrested after high-speed chase in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Ia. (WGEM) -

A man was arrested after a high-speed chase Monday evening in Lee County, according to a sheriff's deputy.

The deputy said authorities in Des Moines County, Iowa, tried to pull a man over Sunday for reckless driving, but he got away.

Police said the man was spotted in Lee County Monday evening and led them on a high-speed chase. The man lost control of the car US 61 near Indian Path Park and struck a car.

Authorities said the man ran from the car but was later caught.

The sheriff's office hasn't identified the man. 

