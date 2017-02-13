Boil order issued in Clayton, Illinois

A boil order has been issued for some residents in Clayton, Illinois. The affected areas include North Street, North Franklin Street, and West Marion Street between Jefferson and Adams Street.
The boil order should last until Thursday at noon, unless it needs to be extended.
Bill Bainter with the Village of Clayton says crews had to shut the lines down to repair a leak in the area Monday.
