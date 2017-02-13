Boil order issued in Clayton, Illinois - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Boil order issued in Clayton, Illinois

Posted:
By Valeree Dunn, Producer
Connect

A boil order has been issued for some residents in Clayton, Illinois. The affected areas include North Street, North Franklin Street, and West Marion Street between Jefferson and Adams Street.

The boil order should last until Thursday at noon, unless it needs to be extended.

Bill Bainter with the Village of Clayton says crews had to shut the lines down to repair a leak in the area Monday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.