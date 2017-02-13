Macomb's Foxall takes gridiron skills to Olivet Nazarene

MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -- It's been his dream to play college football.



Macomb's Korby Foxall made that dream a reality Monday afternoon.



The senior made his decision official by pledging Olivet Nazarene.



After starting all four seasons for the Bombers at multiple positions Foxall will switch his focus to inside linebacker at the next level.



Foxall says he's excited for the opportunity to continue his football career.



"It means that all the hard work I've gone through has paid off my four years of high school," he said.



"It also means that I have another four years, and its not even the end, it's kind of the beginning. Once I got on campus and I met all my future teammates they definitely made me feel like I was at home."



According to Foxall's coach at Macomb. "He is going to be playing inside linebacker there and he'll do a great job," Kelly Sears noted.



"That's a leadership role and he is the type of guy that people can jump in and follow."



Foxall says in addition he's considering playing baseball at Olivet Nazarene.