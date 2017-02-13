Illinois lawmakers push for automatic voter registration

Adams County Clerk Chuck Venvertloh noted that he thinks the bills are being pushed too soon.

Another push for automatic voter registration in the state of Illinois has received mixed reviews.

House Bill 3695, and Senate Bill 1933 both deal with automatic voter registration.

If approved, when a resident applies for a driver's license, they would be automatically registered to vote.

Adams County Clerk Chuck Venvertloh said that he, and the Illinois County Clerk Recorders Association think the bills are being pushed too quickly.

"We don't necessarily feel that having an automatic registration is the answer right now. We think there's still some problems to work out before they go to that." Venvertloh said. "If that's something that we do down the road, we hope we actually have a say in it and do it the correct way."

Venvertloh also added that there are around 47,000 registered voters in Adams County and he would be worried that those numbers would be inflated with people who aren't supposed to be voting.

Both bills have yet to make it out of committee.