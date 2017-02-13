Burn ban issued for parts of Pike County, Illinois - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Burn ban issued for parts of Pike County, Illinois

Posted:
By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
Pike County Emergency Management officials announced Monday night that a burn ban has been issued for the Pleasant Hill and Spring Creek fire districts in southern Pike County.

The ban prohibits any open burning within the Pleasant Hill and Spring Creek districts until further notice.

Any violation will result in fines, officials say. 

