Monday's Area Scores - February 13

Unity downed Brimfield to advance to its first sectional championship game in program history.

**High School Basketball, Girls**



(IHSA)

*Class 1A Lewistown Sectional Semifinals*

Brimfield: 43

Unity: 55

Jordan Hildebrand: 22 pts

Kaylee Kuhn: 11 pts

Lady Mustangs: (21-10), advance to first sectional championship game in program history

- Unity vs. Princeville (Thursday, 7 p.m.)



*Class 1A Calhoun Sectional Semifinals*

10) Okawville: 48

6) West Central: 40

Danielle Starks: 14 pts



*Class 2A Waverly Sectional Semifinals*

Hillsboro: 56

5) Central/SE: 66

- Central/SE vs. Illini West/Tri-City winner (Thursday, 7 p.m.)



*Class 3A Jacksonville Regional Quarterfinals*

QND: 59

Jacksonville: 35

Madison L. Meyer: 18 pts

Molly Penn: 13 pts

- QND vs. Rochester (Tuesday, 6 p.m.)



*Class 3A Peoria Regional Quarterfinals*

Macomb: 26

Limestone: 55



*Class 4A Springfield Regional Quarterfinals*

Alton: 36

Quincy High: 43

Jada Humphrey: 16 pts

- QHS vs. Springfield (Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.)



(MSHSAA)

Putnam County: 32

Highland: 62

Haley Meyer: 20 pts



Mark Twain: 55

North Callaway: 75

McKenzie Lathrom: 22 pts (broke program's all-time scoring record, now 1,249 points)





**High School Basketball, Boys**



(IHSAA)

*Class 2A District Quarterfinals*

Columbus Junction: 42

Central Lee: 53

Evan Doyle: 21 pts, 11 rebs

- Central Lee vs. Iowa City Regina (Thursday, 6 p.m. at Mid-Prairie Wellman)



(Regular Season)

Illini West: 55

Fort Madison: 74

Kaleb Cresswell: 17 pts



Pittsfield: 79

Griggsville-Perry: 55

Korbyn Personett: 28 pts, 14 rebs

Ian Smith: 23 pts



Carrollton: 60

Brown County: 63

Tanner Sussenbach: 22 pts

Hornets: clinch WIVC title



Putnam County: 71

Highand: 81

Matthew Scoggin: 32 pts

Keetan Johnston: 18 pts