Monday's Area Scores - February 13

**High School Basketball, Girls**
(IHSA)
*Class 1A Lewistown Sectional Semifinals*
Brimfield: 43
Unity: 55
Jordan Hildebrand: 22 pts
Kaylee Kuhn: 11 pts
Lady Mustangs: (21-10), advance to first sectional championship game in program history
- Unity vs. Princeville (Thursday, 7 p.m.)
*Class 1A Calhoun Sectional Semifinals*
10) Okawville: 48
6) West Central: 40
Danielle Starks: 14 pts
*Class 2A Waverly Sectional Semifinals*
Hillsboro: 56
5) Central/SE: 66
- Central/SE vs. Illini West/Tri-City winner (Thursday, 7 p.m.)
*Class 3A Jacksonville Regional Quarterfinals*
QND: 59
Jacksonville: 35
Madison L. Meyer: 18 pts
Molly Penn: 13 pts
- QND vs. Rochester (Tuesday, 6 p.m.)
*Class 3A Peoria Regional Quarterfinals*
Macomb: 26
Limestone: 55
*Class 4A Springfield Regional Quarterfinals*
Alton: 36
Quincy High: 43
Jada Humphrey: 16 pts
- QHS vs. Springfield (Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.)
(MSHSAA)
Putnam County: 32
Highland: 62
Haley Meyer: 20 pts
Mark Twain: 55
North Callaway: 75
McKenzie Lathrom: 22 pts (broke program's all-time scoring record, now 1,249 points)
**High School Basketball, Boys**
(IHSAA)
*Class 2A District Quarterfinals*
Columbus Junction: 42
Central Lee: 53
Evan Doyle: 21 pts, 11 rebs
- Central Lee vs. Iowa City Regina (Thursday, 6 p.m. at Mid-Prairie Wellman)
(Regular Season)
Illini West: 55
Fort Madison: 74
Kaleb Cresswell: 17 pts
Pittsfield: 79
Griggsville-Perry: 55
Korbyn Personett: 28 pts, 14 rebs
Ian Smith: 23 pts
Carrollton: 60
Brown County: 63
Tanner Sussenbach: 22 pts
Hornets: clinch WIVC title
Putnam County: 71
Highand: 81
Matthew Scoggin: 32 pts
Keetan Johnston: 18 pts
