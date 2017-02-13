Monday's Area Scores - February 13 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Monday's Area Scores - February 13

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Unity downed Brimfield to advance to its first sectional championship game in program history. Unity downed Brimfield to advance to its first sectional championship game in program history.

**High School Basketball, Girls**

(IHSA)
*Class 1A Lewistown Sectional Semifinals*
Brimfield: 43
Unity: 55
Jordan Hildebrand: 22 pts
Kaylee Kuhn: 11 pts
Lady Mustangs: (21-10), advance to first sectional championship game in program history
- Unity vs. Princeville (Thursday, 7 p.m.)

*Class 1A Calhoun Sectional Semifinals*
10) Okawville: 48
6) West Central: 40
Danielle Starks: 14 pts

*Class 2A Waverly Sectional Semifinals*
Hillsboro: 56
5) Central/SE: 66
- Central/SE vs. Illini West/Tri-City winner (Thursday, 7 p.m.)

*Class 3A Jacksonville Regional Quarterfinals*
QND: 59
Jacksonville: 35
Madison L. Meyer: 18 pts
Molly Penn: 13 pts
- QND vs. Rochester (Tuesday, 6 p.m.)

*Class 3A Peoria Regional Quarterfinals*
Macomb: 26
Limestone: 55

*Class 4A Springfield Regional Quarterfinals*
Alton: 36
Quincy High: 43
Jada Humphrey: 16 pts
- QHS vs. Springfield (Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.)

(MSHSAA)
Putnam County: 32
Highland: 62
Haley Meyer: 20 pts

Mark Twain: 55
North Callaway: 75
McKenzie Lathrom: 22 pts (broke program's all-time scoring record, now 1,249 points) 


**High School Basketball, Boys**

(IHSAA)
*Class 2A District Quarterfinals*
Columbus Junction: 42
Central Lee: 53
Evan Doyle: 21 pts, 11 rebs
- Central Lee vs. Iowa City Regina (Thursday, 6 p.m. at Mid-Prairie Wellman)

(Regular Season)
Illini West: 55
Fort Madison: 74
Kaleb Cresswell: 17 pts

Pittsfield: 79
Griggsville-Perry: 55
Korbyn Personett: 28 pts, 14 rebs
Ian Smith: 23 pts

Carrollton: 60
Brown County: 63
Tanner Sussenbach: 22 pts
Hornets: clinch WIVC title

Putnam County: 71
Highand: 81
Matthew Scoggin: 32 pts
Keetan Johnston: 18 pts

