Funding approved for future Quincy road projects

Motor Fuel Tax funds also goes to get patching material like what's used here.

City officials say some streets have large potholes like this one on Ohio Street.

Quincy city officials are looking to fix up city streets with potholes like this.

As the weather warms up, street projects in Quincy are on the horizon.

Those projects include fixing up streets with potholes in them. The city tackles a list of the worst streets each year by using Motor Fuel Tax funds. Director of Engineering Jeffrey Conte says the $1-million approved for this year is typical for the city, but lower than last year.

"We did $1.7 million, spending some reserves for the bigger projects," Conte said. "Some of those projects are being rolled over."

City workers start developing a list by going around looking at the conditions of each road in the city and then consult with each ward alderman.

"We get their list of priorities," Conte explained. "What's the work they want to have done, what's most important to them."

Drivers say while the city does a good job maintaining the roads, there's always room for improvement.

"Just because it makes wear and tear on vehicles and that stuff gets expensive to us Quincians," Crista Koogler said.

Conte says the average cost to resurface a city block is $90,000. However the MFT funds are not only going to street repairs.

"This also has to do with money spent on replacing traffic signals, patching materials, concrete," Conte added.

While drivers may question which roads get approved for the final list, a big factor is the condition and how many people travel on it.

"We have four times the amount of roads that need to be fixed than we have money available," Conte said. "So we unfortunately have to prioritize."

Conte will be talking with alderman over the coming weeks to get a plan together on where to spend these funds. He hopes to have projects going in April.