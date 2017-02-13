QPD releases details on Subway armed robbery suspect

Quincy Police report few details about the suspect of an armed robbery at a Subway restaurant Monday night.



In a news release Tuesday morning, police described the suspect as a man wearing a black coat and hood with his face covered. He also had a weapon.



Sgt. Nathan Elbus said the robbery was reported at the Subway at 936 Broadway around 9:30 p.m. Monday. He said workers reported a man entered the store, showed a weapon to employees and then left on foot with an unidentified amount of cash.

Workers said there were no customers inside at the time and no one was hurt.

In an earlier news release, Quincy Police reported the suspect was a white man with a handgun.