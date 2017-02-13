Woodland Cemetery officials ask city for repair payment help - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Woodland Cemetery officials ask city for repair payment help

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Woodland Cemetery Association members talk to the Quincy finance committee. Woodland Cemetery Association members talk to the Quincy finance committee.
Alderman Paul Havermale talks during Monday's Finance Committee meeting. Alderman Paul Havermale talks during Monday's Finance Committee meeting.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Some much needed repairs made at a local cemetery now have officials asking for the city's help.

Woodland Cemetery Association members sought around $34,000 to pay back repairs made on site. Aldermen pointed out the city has a partnership with the volunteer group to run the grounds, though it is owned by the city. 

Cemetery members say deferred maintenance required the additional expenses that have drained the group's reserves. 

"There's no way we can walk away from this," Alderman Mike Farha said. "It's an obligation. It's a well over 200 year obligation."

"Sometimes deferred maintenance is not something you even pick up on," Hal Oakley, Vice President of the Woodland Cemetery Association, said. "It requires constant inspection and attention."

The committee supported the additional funding.  An ordinance will be drafted and presented to the full council next week

