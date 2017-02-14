Hy-Vee ready for busy Valentine's Day - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hy-Vee ready for busy Valentine's Day

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The rush is on at local stores as residents scramble to get that special someone a Valentine's day gift.

Managers at Hy-Vee on Harrison in Quincy estimate around 1,000 orders for flowers this holiday. Workers say the last few days have really picked up and people are running out of time if they want to make sure their loved ones have flowers by the holiday.

The National Retail Federation estimates that Americans will spend around $18.2 billion dollars on Valentine's day.
 

