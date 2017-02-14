Quincy native part of Grammy winning performance

A Tri-State native wins big on music's biggest night.

Dan Nichols, who is originally from Quincy, was part of a Grammy winning performance with his engineering work on Third Coast Percussion's Steve Reich album.

The Grammy is for best chamber music, small ensemble. Dan's mother, Carol, says her son couldn't be happier and he's living his dream.

"He loves it. It's 'I love my job, I love my job," Nichols said. "Because you do something that gives pleasure to other people, and augments the role of art in your life."

Nichols says she believes her son was able to reach this goal due partly because of the teachers he had at QHS during his time there.