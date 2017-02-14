Local authorities warn about scam artists

The McDonough County Sheriff's Office issued a warning about scammers are posing as members of a utility company law enforcement.

Sheriff Rick VanBrooker said scammers posed as Ameren officials and demanding money immediately, or said they would turn off power.

The Quincy Police Department said they hear about scams like this all the time; many involved someone posing as authorities like the IRS, police, or power companies.

Mara Clingingsmith with the Better Business Bureau recommended always verifying who is calling.

"There's a lot of phishing out there that they can make it look like I'm calling from the local police department, or I'm calling from this local business, when they're not," she said. "They can be clear across the country. They could be out of the country, and it looks like they're calling from within, but just verify."

Clingingsmith also said not to be afraid to hang up the phone. If you suspect that it's a scam artist on the other end, it's okay to just simply hang up, find the real number, and call back to verify.

Experts also said if the caller asks for prepaid gift cards or pin numbers, that's another sign of a scam.