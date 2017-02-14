Man arrested on drug and weapons charges - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Man arrested on drug and weapons charges

By Brian Troutman, Producer
A man is behind bars following a traffic stop in Hancock County around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

According to Sheriff Scott Bentzinger Dylan Helmick-Phillips, age 24, from Elvaston, Illinois, was arrested at a traffic stop on Highway 136 and Main Street in Hancock County. A deputy saw him in the back seat of a Ford Taurus making an illegal turn. After the traffic stop Helmick-Phillips resisted arrest and deputies chased him. He was captured a short distance away from the Ford Taurus.

Dylan Helmick-Phillips was wanted on an outstanding Felony Hancock County Warrant for Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Criminal Damage to Property over $300, and warrants from Iowa 8th Judicial District for Parole Violations, and a Lee County Iowa warrant for Unauthorized Use of Credit Card.

Dylan Helmick-Phillips is the brother of Joshua Helmick, who was arrested later in the day.

Dylan Helmick-Phillips also had methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, including scales, firearm ammunition, and an unlawful weapon. Helmick-Phillips was lodged at the Hancock County Jail awaiting bond. The driver of the green Ford Taurus was cited and let go. Helmick-Phillips was charged with resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamine, possession of firearm ammunition by a felon, and possession of an unlawful weapon.

Hancock County Sheriff's Office was assisted by an Illinois State Police Trooper and K9. 

