Three arrested after warrant executed

Three people were arrested following the execution of a warrant at 103 East Hampshire in Elvaston, Illinois around 7:00 p.m. Monday.

According to Hancock County Sheriff Scott Bentzinger, Joshua L. Helmick, age 35, of Elvaston, IL., was arrested on a Hancock County warrant for Delivery of Methamphetamine. His bail is set for $50,000 on that charge. Following the warrant, he has also been charged with Possession of Methamphetamine Over 15 grams, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Firearm by a Felon, Defacing a Firearm, and Obstructing Justice by Destruction of Evidence.

Joshua is the brother of Dylan Helmick, who was arrested at a traffic stop earlier in the day.

Dakota L. Kay, age 25, and Brooke T. Smith, age 31, both from Keokuk, Iowa, have been charged with Possession of Methamphetamine.

All three arrested were lodged in the Hancock County Jail awaiting their first appearance in court.