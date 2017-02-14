Three arrested after warrant executed - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Three arrested after warrant executed

Posted:
By Brian Troutman, Producer
Connect
Three arrested Three arrested
Smith, Brooke Smith, Brooke
Kay, Dakota Kay, Dakota
Helmick, Joshua Helmick, Joshua
ELVASTON, Ill. (WGEM) -

Three people were arrested following the execution of a warrant at 103 East Hampshire in Elvaston, Illinois around 7:00 p.m. Monday.

According to Hancock County Sheriff Scott Bentzinger, Joshua L. Helmick, age 35, of Elvaston, IL., was arrested on a Hancock County warrant for Delivery of Methamphetamine. His bail is set for $50,000 on that charge. Following the warrant, he has also been charged with Possession of Methamphetamine Over 15 grams, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Firearm by a Felon, Defacing a Firearm, and Obstructing Justice by Destruction of Evidence.

Joshua is the brother of Dylan Helmick, who was arrested at a traffic stop earlier in the day.

Dakota L. Kay, age 25, and Brooke T. Smith, age 31, both from Keokuk, Iowa, have been charged with Possession of Methamphetamine.

All three arrested were lodged in the Hancock County Jail awaiting their first appearance in court.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.