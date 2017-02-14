Burn ban in issued in Pike County - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Burn ban in issued in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A burn ban has been issued for the pleasant hill and spring creek fire protection districts until further notice, according to the Pike County Emergency Management Agency. Those who violate the ban may receive fines.

