Woman receives minor injuries after crashing into cows

Woman taken to hospital after hitting cows

A woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after hitting several cows with her car.

Deputies were called to the crash on Highway 24 south of the Highway 96 and 24 junction just after 2:15 early Tuesday morning.

According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, Cary Burke of Rushville, Illinois hit three cows with her 2016 Hyundai Sonata.

Deputies said she was taken to Blessing Hospital with minor injuries.