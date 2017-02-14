Fire destroys home in Lewis County

Crews attacking the smoke and flames as the structure crumbled to the ground.

Fire burning under the frame of the mobile home.

A view of what's left behind after a mobile home caught fire in rural Lewis county Tuesday.

A mobile home in rural Lewis county was destroyed by a fire Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were called to the home on Mulberry Ave., which is northwest of Canton, for reports of a structure fire shortly before 12:30 p.m.

An Amish family that owned the home said they were cooking with kerosene inside when the fire started. The family says the home was in the process of being moved and wasn't level, so when the family turned on the kerosene stove, it caught the wall on fire.

Canton Rural Fire and LaGrange Fire said the location of the flames made it tough when battling the fire.

"To a certain extent," Canton Fire Protection District. Asst. Chief Chief Jason Darnell said. "There is not a hydrant for us to hook into so we had to shuttle the water in. Luckily we had three water tanks to supply us with water."

Crews say the home was a total loss and there were no injuries.