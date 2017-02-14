Potential witnesses identified for upcoming Lovelace murder trial

Court documents reveal nearly 80 potential witnesses in the upcoming Curtis Lovelace murder trial.

Lovelace, a former Adams County prosecutor, is accused of murdering his first wife Cory in 2006. He was arrested and charged with murder in August of 2014.

Attorneys with The Exoneration Project, who are representing Lovelace, filed a list Tuesday of 30 potential witnesses. The list includes Lovelace himself and his previous attorney in the first trial, Jeff Page.

The prosecution's list includes 48 potential witnesses. The list includes Lovelace's children, his ex-wife Erica Gomez, his current wife Christine and the victim's mother Martha Didriksen.

Lovelace's first trial ended in a hung jury. His second trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 27.

Click here for comprehensive coverage of the first trial and everything that's lead up to now.

Check out the full lists below: