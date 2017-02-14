Police make arrest in Subway armed robbery

Quincy police have a suspect in custody they say robbed the Subway restaurant at 939 Broadway on Monday night.

In a press release, police stated they arrested Isaac Hickman, 21, of Quincy, on Tuesday afternoon. Police said they quickly developed Hickman as a suspect and recovered evidence that linked Hickman to the crime.

Police said Hickman was arrested at his home without any issues.

QPD said the robbery was reported at the Subway at 936 Broadway around 9:30 p.m. Authorities said workers reported a man entered the store, showed a weapon to employees and then left on foot with an unidentified amount of cash.

Workers said there were no customers inside at the time and no one was hurt.