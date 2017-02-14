Keokuk police gets approval to buy body cameras

One of the body cameras from the manufacturer Digital-Ally.

Chief Hinton looking over body cameras on his computer.

Keokuk Police will soon have some tools to fight crime and increase transparency on the force.

Police Chief Dave Hinton said body cameras will be coming to the force in the summer. He said the department got approval from city council to buy 25 units at around $800 a piece.

He says the department has been looking at cameras for a few years now.

"I think you will have everything available to you from video to still photos. I think it is something that is going to help everyone out," said Chief Hinton.

The Chief said his staff is currently looking at cameras from two manufacturers.

He hopes to put them in use by the fall.