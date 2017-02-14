QND returns to the top in the state rankings - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QND returns to the top in the state rankings

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
QND is back at the top of the Class 2A state rankings following wins over Unity and Liberty.

Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll

The Associated Press

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A
School                                                    W-L      Pts    Prv 
1.  Bolingbrook    (7)                          23-0    106        1 
2.  Edwardsville  (4)                          22-1      90        2 
3.  Curie                                                22-2      84        3 
4.  Simeon                                              21-2      70        4 
5.  Fremd                                                24-0      57        5 
6.  Whitney  Young                                18-5      52        6 
7.  Wheaton  Warrenville  South        25-1      38        7 
8.  Geneva                                              26-0      26      10 
(tie)Evanston  Township                    21-3      26        8 
10.  Joliet  West                                  20-3      16        9 
   Others receiving votes: East Moline United 12. Algonquin (Jacobs) 7. Rockford Boylan 7. East St. Louis 5. Willowbrook 3. Prairie Ridge 2. 

Class 3A
School                                          W-L      Pts    Prv   
1.  Morgan  Park  (10)                17-3    104        2   
2.  Fenwick                                  20-4      92        3   
3.  Springfield  Lanphier        19-3      89        1   
4.  Bloomington                          19-4      74        4   
5.  North  Lawndale                    20-5      61        5   
6.  Benton  (1)                            26-1      57        6   
7.  Breese  Central                    23-3      47        7   
8.  Effingham                              22-3      31        9   
9.  Washington                            19-5      18      T10 
10.Bogan                                      16-6      15        8   
   Others receiving votes: Farragut 7. Springfield Southeast 5. Plano 2. Aurora Central Catholic 1. Cahokia 1. Burlington Central 1. 

Class 2A
School                                            W-L                Pts    Prv   
1.  Quincy  Notre  Dame  (4)        22-2              110        T2 
2.  Chicago  Uplift  (4)              21-5              105        1   
3.  Orr  (3)                                    15-4              101        T2 
4.  Teutopolis  (1)                      24-3                86        4   
5.  Alton  Marquette                    24-3                67        5   
6.  Tremont                                    23-2                46        6   
7.  Mt.  Carmel                              22-3                33        7   
8.  Pinckneyville                        24-2                30        8   
9.  Eldorado                                  25-2                25    T10   
10.  Rockridge                              17-5                17    T10   
   Others receiving votes: DePaul College Prep 13. Illini Bluffs 11. Pittsfield 9. Waterloo Gibault 4. Petersburg PORTA 1. Hoopeston 1. Chicago Christian 1. 

Class 1A
School                                                      W-L              Pts    Prv 
1.  Colfax  Ridgeview  (8)                    25-1            104        1 
2.  Okawville  (1)                                  24-3              94        3 
3.  Quest  Academy  (2)                          25-3              82        2 
4.  Chicago  Hope  Academy                    22-4              66      10 
5.  Newark                                                21-3              61        6 
6.  East  Dubuque                                    25-2              55        4 
7.  Annawan                                              24-3              40        5 
8,  Effingham  St.  Anthony                  24-4              33        7 
9.  DePue                                                  23-3              28      10 
10.Harvest  Christian  Academy          21-4              16      NR 
   Others receiving votes: Mendon Unity 8. Nokomis 7. Goreville 5. Freeport (Aquin) 2. 

