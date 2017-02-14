QND returns to the top in the state rankings

QND is back at the top of the Class 2A state rankings following wins over Unity and Liberty.

Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll



The Associated Press



Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.



Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Bolingbrook (7) 23-0 106 1

2. Edwardsville (4) 22-1 90 2

3. Curie 22-2 84 3

4. Simeon 21-2 70 4

5. Fremd 24-0 57 5

6. Whitney Young 18-5 52 6

7. Wheaton Warrenville South 25-1 38 7

8. Geneva 26-0 26 10

(tie)Evanston Township 21-3 26 8

10. Joliet West 20-3 16 9

Others receiving votes: East Moline United 12. Algonquin (Jacobs) 7. Rockford Boylan 7. East St. Louis 5. Willowbrook 3. Prairie Ridge 2.



Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Morgan Park (10) 17-3 104 2

2. Fenwick 20-4 92 3

3. Springfield Lanphier 19-3 89 1

4. Bloomington 19-4 74 4

5. North Lawndale 20-5 61 5

6. Benton (1) 26-1 57 6

7. Breese Central 23-3 47 7

8. Effingham 22-3 31 9

9. Washington 19-5 18 T10

10.Bogan 16-6 15 8

Others receiving votes: Farragut 7. Springfield Southeast 5. Plano 2. Aurora Central Catholic 1. Cahokia 1. Burlington Central 1.



Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Quincy Notre Dame (4) 22-2 110 T2

2. Chicago Uplift (4) 21-5 105 1

3. Orr (3) 15-4 101 T2

4. Teutopolis (1) 24-3 86 4

5. Alton Marquette 24-3 67 5

6. Tremont 23-2 46 6

7. Mt. Carmel 22-3 33 7

8. Pinckneyville 24-2 30 8

9. Eldorado 25-2 25 T10

10. Rockridge 17-5 17 T10

Others receiving votes: DePaul College Prep 13. Illini Bluffs 11. Pittsfield 9. Waterloo Gibault 4. Petersburg PORTA 1. Hoopeston 1. Chicago Christian 1.



Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Colfax Ridgeview (8) 25-1 104 1

2. Okawville (1) 24-3 94 3

3. Quest Academy (2) 25-3 82 2

4. Chicago Hope Academy 22-4 66 10

5. Newark 21-3 61 6

6. East Dubuque 25-2 55 4

7. Annawan 24-3 40 5

8, Effingham St. Anthony 24-4 33 7

9. DePue 23-3 28 10

10.Harvest Christian Academy 21-4 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Mendon Unity 8. Nokomis 7. Goreville 5. Freeport (Aquin) 2.