North Shelby's Caldwell picks QU football

Almost two weeks after national signing day the Quincy University football team is still adding to 2017 recruiting class.



This time the Hawks snagged one of the area's top tight ends, North Shelby's Tate Caldwell.



"I was really shocked and overwhelmed and had a lot of thoughts going through my mind but I was, all around, excited," said Caldwell after receiving his offer.



Playing only one season as a tight end and in Missouri's eight-man football division, Caldwell was surprised by the offer from QU but says it is a dream come true for him.



"It's college football. It's every athlete's dream," admitted the senior.



North Shelby head coach Seth Bass thinks it is only a matter of time before Caldwell transforms into a weapon for the Hawks.



"They're going to have to develop him but I think once he's in the program for a couple of years I think he can really blossom in his second and third year over there and be a very good weapon for them offensively," said Bass.



In fact, Caldwell's signing means even more to the North Shelby football program, also.



"It kind of erased the mantra that you can't play college football if you play eight man football," said Bass.



Caldwell is expected to remain at tight end when he gets to Quincy.













