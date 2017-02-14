Bridge temporarily closed due to safety concerns

Officals say they hope it's done in time for farming season

Safety concerns on a bridge built in the 1940's is spurring action in Marion County.

Monday, the bridge on County Road 411 was closed. Its wood pilings are giving out and rotting away. The inspector is concerned the bridge will not be able to hold heavy farming machinery that would potentially be using the bridge. That's why they are replacing the bridge with a large metal culvert.

"Over the years, we've been working to try to replace as many bridges as possible. A lot of bridges were built like this in the 1940's, 1900 to 1940, we are seeing the effect of that over the years we have been trying to replace as many as possible that are still that old,” said Lyndon Bode, Marion County Presiding Commissioner.

Officials are hoping construction will be done by May.