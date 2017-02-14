Local business reaps benefits of Valentine's Day shoppers

They said they have all employees on deck for the holidays

Valentine's Day is bringing love to local businesses, especially a chocolate shop in Hannibal.

Chocolaterie Stam says they have been busy for the past three days, especially Valentine's Day. The owner says not only is Valentine's Day good for business, but also for the employees because they are able to get more hours. They say this kicks of their tourist busy season.

"Anytime you have a holiday, the people just want to make someone happy,” Mary Glenn Bowman, Owner of Chocolaterie Stam. “They take them out to dinner, they buy them a box of chocolate, a bottle of wine and of course it's going to help the store which in turns helps the city. We are all down here for the same reason to make people happy."

The next big event is the Chocolate Extravaganza in March.