Local business reaps benefits of Valentine's Day shoppers - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local business reaps benefits of Valentine's Day shoppers

Posted:
By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Owner says February is one of their busiest months Owner says February is one of their busiest months
They say this kicks of their busy season They say this kicks of their busy season
They said they have all employees on deck for the holidays They said they have all employees on deck for the holidays

Valentine's Day is bringing love to local businesses, especially a chocolate shop in Hannibal.

Chocolaterie Stam says they have been busy for the past three days, especially Valentine's Day. The owner says not only is Valentine's Day good for business, but also for the employees because they are able to get more hours. They say this kicks of their tourist busy season.

"Anytime you have a holiday, the people just want to make someone happy,” Mary Glenn Bowman, Owner of Chocolaterie Stam. “They take them out to dinner, they buy them a box of chocolate, a bottle of wine and of course it's going to help the store which in turns helps the city. We are all down here for the same reason to make people happy."

The next big event is the Chocolate Extravaganza in March.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.