Construction on Warren Barrett Bridge continues

By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Crews say they are able to get more work done due to the weather Crews say they are able to get more work done due to the weather
The bridge will be done by June the latest The bridge will be done by June the latest

Work on a bridge in Hannibal continues. The Warren Barrett bridge off U.S. 61 was closed back in January after the Missouri Department of Transportation engineers said the bridge was deteriorating. The new bridge will be 10 feet longer and wider. Officials say it will be able to handle any traffic loading and regular traffic. 

"We are making great progress with the construction of this replacement bridge, the pilings have been driven for the end and we are working on replacing the rebar in the forms to pour the concrete and things are progressing very nicely,” said Skip Wilson, Senior Engineering Technician with Poepping, Stone, Bach & Associates.

Officials hope work will be done by the latest June first but if the weather holds up, they expect to finish sooner.

