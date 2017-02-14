New research suggests E-cig use can have adverse effects on your child

While e-cigarettes are marketed as a healthier alternative to cigarettes, the U.S. Surgeon General claims that e-cigarettes contain harmful ingredients like acetone and formaldehyde.

A new study from a group of researchers in Maryland says that kids who don't smoke but are around adults who use e-cigs may come to think traditional smoking is okay.

In an attempt to quit smoking cigarettes, Marcy Holden starting using an e-cigarette, a battery-operated device that delivers nicotine in the form of an aerosol.

"I'm just trying to quit smoking, thought it was a healthier choice," said Holden.

But, Maryland researchers say e-cigarette use by adults may normalize the perception of all types of smoking for kids.

"Sometimes they're taking everything that a parent or adult is putting forth at face-value assuming that it's all good, this is all the right way, and obviously sometimes it's not," said Malinda Vogel, Counselor, Psychology Associates.



"Despite the conception that e-cigarettes are safe alternatives to smoking, health officials say the two are more alike than not.

"There's also the nicotine, which is a drug as well, and that is the addicting drug that's in tobacco products," said Vogel.

Nicotine can have big implications for young users of any kind of tobacco product according to health officials.

For parents who smoke e-cigarettes, having a conversation with your children about the dangers of all types of smoking isn't enough, says Vogel.

"That is not going to hold as much sway as the parent saying 'I know this isn't good, therefore I'm taking steps to change," said Vogel