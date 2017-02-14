Fire destroys Knox County garage

A couple Knox County residents had some startling moments Tuesday night when they heard what sounded like explosions, then saw their garaage go up in flames. That's according to Echo Menges with the Edina Sentinal newspaper shot video of the fire around 5 p.m. near Hurdland.



Two people were in the home, according to Knox County Sheriff Robert Becker, who says the homeowner was airlifted to Kirksville but not because of the fire. Instead, that person suffered some type of medical problem.



Sheriff Becker believes ammunition was going off in the garage, which he says is a total loss.



It's unclear what started the fire.