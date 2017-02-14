Bicyclist hit by car in Keokuk, taken to hospital - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Bicyclist hit by car in Keokuk, taken to hospital

KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

Keokuk fire officials confirm a man was hit by a vehicle in front of Angelini's Pizza in Keokuk Tuesday night.

Officials say he was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, no word on his condition.

 

