Local school moves forward with greenhouse plans

One Tri-State high school is one step closer to getting a new greenhouse for ag classes.

The building and trades class at Pittsfield High school is in charge of building the greenhouse. The foundation was poured last week and now students are working on the outer structure. One student says not only will this help ag students learn more about crops, but it also helps trade students learn how a project comes together.

"It showed a lot of discipline to us because we have to pay attention and know what we are doing because a lot of us have never done anything like this, pretty much everybody in the class has never done something like this. It's opened up a lot of opportunities for new learning experiences on how to work machinery, building supplies and stuff like that," said student Dakota Smith.

The greenhouse is expected to be completed by the end of the school year.