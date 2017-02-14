Local school moves forward with greenhouse plans - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local school moves forward with greenhouse plans

Posted:
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) -

One Tri-State high school is one step closer to getting a new greenhouse for ag classes.

The building and trades class at Pittsfield High school is in charge of building the greenhouse. The foundation was poured last week and now students are working on the outer structure. One student says not only will this help ag students learn more about crops, but it also helps trade students learn how a project comes together.

"It showed a lot of discipline to us because we have to pay attention and know what we are doing because a lot of us have never done anything like this, pretty much everybody in the class has never done something like this. It's opened up a lot of opportunities for new learning experiences on how to work machinery, building supplies and stuff like that," said student Dakota Smith.

The greenhouse is expected to be completed by the end of the school year. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.