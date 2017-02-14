Demo work on new Adams County Jail set to begin

Demolition work will include several other buildings including these four along 6th and Vermont.

The east side of the Adams County Courthouse fenced off to prepare for demolition work.

Quincy residents will see bricks begin to fall Wednesday as demo crews clear the way for the new Adams County Jail. Sub-committee chairman Mark Peter says moving the jail downtown required a lot of extra planning.

"It's made it a little more complex of a project than what it was originally, but probably one that will suit the needs of the whole community," Peter said.

The jail subcommittee has been working since voters approved a sales tax increase in 2015 to pay for the jail. The design team recently made changes to the plans to try and cut costs.

"Also we looked at, is there any opportunity to make this building smaller so we don't have to build that much of it," Greg

Cook with HOK, the design team for the jail, said. After clearing several planning hurdles, Peter is looking forward.



"Hopefully we can get construction going in the early part of summer," Peter added.

While demolition on the old Adams County Health Department begins Wednesday, Peter says the other buildings won't be too far behind.

"Probably the following week or so," Peter explained.

Board members say things are on track to get the jail up sometime in 2019, achieving the goal they set out for the community.

"That's to get a safe functional jail to serve the needs of Adams County for a good long time," Peter added.

Cook believes the jail has also started to revitalize the other buildings downtown.

"A lot of storefronts have been cleaned up," Cook explained. "It looks like downtown is really on the uptick. So it's been a pleasure to be part of that."

Peter expects demolition of the buildings to last for several weeks. They're hoping to finalize design plans Wednesday so they can get ready to send out bids in April with construction to begin sometime in early summer.

Pictures below provided by HOK

