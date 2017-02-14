CDC vaccine recommendation change for pregnant women

CDC recommends pregnant women now get the TDAP vaccine during their third trimester.

Families preparing to have a baby may want to know about a recent vaccine recommendation change.

The CDC announced pregnant women should receive the TDAP vaccine during the third trimester of each pregnancy: during the 27th through 36th week. Officials say this is to increase the chance the vaccine can be passed on to the child to help protect against whooping cough, which can be deadly to a newborn.

"Some immunities are gone before others are," Adams County Immunization Coordinator Erin Jennings said. "So they can get the vaccine and maybe two or three years later all of the vaccine that they received is already out of their system. It just depends on how their body absorbs that vaccine."

The CDC also recommends pregnant women get the flu vaccine when flu season comes around.

The Adams County Immunization clinic is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.