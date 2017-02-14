Local author pens book to teach kids manners

The newest addition to a local book series helps kids learn the importance of having manners.

"Henry and His Manners" is the second installment in the 'Emotion Belly' series which teaches kids how to deal with their emotions in healthy ways. The idea came to Tracy Schlepphorst who used to teach a manners class. She says the book has been well received by teachers who are trying to implement similar lessons in their classrooms.

"They're learning now the importance of social and emotional learning in school - it's actually become a really big thing in the last several years because they realize that kids, adults, people in general, need to understand their emotions because it helps them to understand life a little bit differently,'" said Schlepphorst.

Schlepphorst is currently working on the third installment, Eden and Her Joy, which will aim to help kids deal with grief. She's expecting to release that book this summer.

