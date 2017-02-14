Push for mandatory school bus seat belts in Illinois

Webb noted that the idea is a good one, but he thinks it should be phased in slowly.

The district estimates that around 7,200 seat belts would need to be purchased.

Secretary of State Jesse White recently announced his support for legislation that would require a three point seat belt in every seat on school buses.

It's a service many Quincy Public School students take advantage of, and new legislation from Illinois lawmakers would make every student wear their seat belt when they ride the school bus. Superintendent Roy Webb noted on Tuesday that seat belts, while helpful, would be expensive.

"It would be another level of safety for our kids, even though they're already very safe on the school bus, but of course it's an extremely high added expense so that's the concern." Webb said.

Webb also noted that the district currently operates 100 buses, with 72 seats on each bus. If the discussed bill were to pass, that would result in the purchase of around 7,200 seat belts.

Webb said with the state budget impasse, funding could be a question.

"If they feel it's a needed safety item, then fund the program." Webb added. "Any mandate should be funded by the state, but that's not always the case."

Webb also noted that the state's lack of funding often results in the district being forced to use their own financial resources.

"A lot of those are local dollars, local district dollars, so it falls on the back of property tax." Webb said. "So I would love to see it if they phased this in over time, and then the state gave us funding in order to do it.

Both bills that would require seat belts on school buses have yet to reach the house floor.