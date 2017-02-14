Local restaurants see big increase in Valentine's Day business - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local restaurants see big increase in Valentine's Day business

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Co-Owner at Tiramisu in Quincy said that this year they had around 280 reservations. 

Roberto Stellino says the restaurant was packed tonight, and he thought that the warmer weather played a role in more and more people spending a night out.

"Well tonight, thank God the weather is beautiful so we are very busy." Stellino said. "It's good to have Valentine's Day in February, and have such beautiful weather. It's definitely good."

The National Restaurant Association estimates that nearly one third of Americans dine out for Valentine's Day.

