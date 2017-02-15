Tuesday Sports Extra - February 14

Illini West took down Tri-City to advance to the Class 2A Waverly sectional championship.

**High School Basketball, Boys**



(IHSA vs. IHSAA)

1) QND: 81

Keokuk: 36

Raiders: (23-2)



(IHSA)

Macomb: 51

Payson: 48



Brown County: 62

Pleasant Hill: 70

Kaleb Root: 25 pts



Western: 62

Unity: 56

Jacob Goertz: 19 pts

Easton Billings: 17 pts

Cory Miller: 26 pts, surpassed 1,500 points for his career



Central: 61

West Central: 54

Lane Marlow: 24 pts

Jacob Hurrelbrink: 20 pts



Griggsville-Perry: 68

Triopia: 80

-- Overtime



Southeastern: 46

Rushville/Industry: 60



Beardstown: 65

Lewistown: 55



(MSHSAA)

Hannibal: 55

Palmyra: 52

Dezi Jones: 20 pts, 6 rebs, 5 assists

Peyton Plunkett: 13 pts



Macon: 32

Clark County: 62

Chandler Bevans: 31 pts

Indians: (19-4, 6-1)



Highland: 68

South Shelby: 64

Matthew Scoggin: 24 pts



Brookfield: 52

Monroe City: 82

Logan Minter: 23 pts

CE Talton: 17 pts



Louisiana: 62

Centralia: 50



7) Knox County: 41

Marceline: 33

Noah Talton: 21 pts

Eagles: (20-4, 7-0) - clinch at least share of Lewis & Clark title



Scotland County: 57

North Shelby: 40

Aaron Buford/Will Fromm: 13 pts each



Marion County: 18

Canton: 67

Lance Logsdon: 18 pts

Connor Chinnis: 11 pts

Tigers: (17-6)



Clopton: 37

Bowling Green: 30

Stephen Talbert: 10 pts



Wright City: 48

Van-Far: 79

Trey Miller: 28 pts, 17 rebs





**High School Basketball, Girls**



(IHSA)

*Class 2A Waverly Sectional Semifinals*

Illini West: 50

10) Tri-City: 33

Baylee Clampitt: 15 pts

Erin Johnson: 12 pts

- Illini West vs. Central/SE (Thursday, 7 p.m.)



*Class 3A Jacksonville Regional Semifinals*

QND: 30

5) Rochester: 55



(IGHSAU)

*Class 1A Region Quarterfinals*

Holy Trinity: 41

Burlington ND: 63



(MSHSAA)

Hannibal: 27

Palmyra: 51



Macon: 42

9) Clark County: 72

Tressa Campbell: 21 pts, 14 rebs

Lady Indians: (21-2, 7-0)



Brookfield: 26

10) Monroe City: 51

Madi Hays: 14 pts

Asjia Troy: 12 pts

Lady Panthers: (20-3, 6-1)



Highland: 31

South Shelby: 33

Kenzie Kendrick: 13 pts (game winning FG at the buzzer)



Louisiana: 41

Centralia: 56



7) Scotland County: 47

North Shelby: 29

Abi Feeney: 17 pts



Knox County: 45

Marceline: 42



Marion County: 28

Canton: 67

Laken Hugenberg: 17 pts

Payton Hays: 17 pts



1) Clopton: 54

Bowling Green: 50

Ashtyn Lagemann: 22 pts





**College Basketball, Men's**



Denver: 78

Western Illinois: 72

Garret Covington: 22 pts

Mike Miklusak: 21 pts

Leathernecks: (8-16, 5-8)