Tuesday Sports Extra - February 14

**High School Basketball, Boys**
(IHSA vs. IHSAA)
1) QND: 81
Keokuk: 36
Raiders: (23-2)
(IHSA)
Macomb: 51
Payson: 48
Brown County: 62
Pleasant Hill: 70
Kaleb Root: 25 pts
Western: 62
Unity: 56
Jacob Goertz: 19 pts
Easton Billings: 17 pts
Cory Miller: 26 pts, surpassed 1,500 points for his career
Central: 61
West Central: 54
Lane Marlow: 24 pts
Jacob Hurrelbrink: 20 pts
Griggsville-Perry: 68
Triopia: 80
-- Overtime
Southeastern: 46
Rushville/Industry: 60
Beardstown: 65
Lewistown: 55
(MSHSAA)
Hannibal: 55
Palmyra: 52
Dezi Jones: 20 pts, 6 rebs, 5 assists
Peyton Plunkett: 13 pts
Macon: 32
Clark County: 62
Chandler Bevans: 31 pts
Indians: (19-4, 6-1)
Highland: 68
South Shelby: 64
Matthew Scoggin: 24 pts
Brookfield: 52
Monroe City: 82
Logan Minter: 23 pts
CE Talton: 17 pts
Louisiana: 62
Centralia: 50
7) Knox County: 41
Marceline: 33
Noah Talton: 21 pts
Eagles: (20-4, 7-0) - clinch at least share of Lewis & Clark title
Scotland County: 57
North Shelby: 40
Aaron Buford/Will Fromm: 13 pts each
Marion County: 18
Canton: 67
Lance Logsdon: 18 pts
Connor Chinnis: 11 pts
Tigers: (17-6)
Clopton: 37
Bowling Green: 30
Stephen Talbert: 10 pts
Wright City: 48
Van-Far: 79
Trey Miller: 28 pts, 17 rebs
**High School Basketball, Girls**
(IHSA)
*Class 2A Waverly Sectional Semifinals*
Illini West: 50
10) Tri-City: 33
Baylee Clampitt: 15 pts
Erin Johnson: 12 pts
- Illini West vs. Central/SE (Thursday, 7 p.m.)
*Class 3A Jacksonville Regional Semifinals*
QND: 30
5) Rochester: 55
(IGHSAU)
*Class 1A Region Quarterfinals*
Holy Trinity: 41
Burlington ND: 63
(MSHSAA)
Hannibal: 27
Palmyra: 51
Macon: 42
9) Clark County: 72
Tressa Campbell: 21 pts, 14 rebs
Lady Indians: (21-2, 7-0)
Brookfield: 26
10) Monroe City: 51
Madi Hays: 14 pts
Asjia Troy: 12 pts
Lady Panthers: (20-3, 6-1)
Highland: 31
South Shelby: 33
Kenzie Kendrick: 13 pts (game winning FG at the buzzer)
Louisiana: 41
Centralia: 56
7) Scotland County: 47
North Shelby: 29
Abi Feeney: 17 pts
Knox County: 45
Marceline: 42
Marion County: 28
Canton: 67
Laken Hugenberg: 17 pts
Payton Hays: 17 pts
1) Clopton: 54
Bowling Green: 50
Ashtyn Lagemann: 22 pts
**College Basketball, Men's**
Denver: 78
Western Illinois: 72
Garret Covington: 22 pts
Mike Miklusak: 21 pts
Leathernecks: (8-16, 5-8)
