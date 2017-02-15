Tuesday Sports Extra - February 14 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Tuesday Sports Extra - February 14

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
**High School Basketball, Boys**

(IHSA vs. IHSAA)
1) QND: 81
Keokuk: 36
Raiders: (23-2)

(IHSA)
Macomb: 51
Payson: 48

Brown County: 62
Pleasant Hill: 70
Kaleb Root: 25 pts

Western: 62
Unity: 56
Jacob Goertz: 19 pts
Easton Billings: 17 pts
Cory Miller: 26 pts, surpassed 1,500 points for his career

Central: 61
West Central: 54
Lane Marlow: 24 pts
Jacob Hurrelbrink: 20 pts

Griggsville-Perry: 68
Triopia: 80
-- Overtime

Southeastern: 46
Rushville/Industry: 60

Beardstown: 65
Lewistown: 55

(MSHSAA)
Hannibal: 55
Palmyra: 52
Dezi Jones: 20 pts, 6 rebs, 5 assists
Peyton Plunkett: 13 pts

Macon: 32
Clark County: 62
Chandler Bevans: 31 pts
Indians: (19-4, 6-1)

Highland: 68
South Shelby: 64
Matthew Scoggin: 24 pts

Brookfield: 52
Monroe City: 82
Logan Minter: 23 pts
CE Talton: 17 pts

Louisiana: 62
Centralia: 50

7) Knox County: 41
Marceline: 33
Noah Talton: 21 pts
Eagles: (20-4, 7-0) - clinch at least share of Lewis & Clark title

Scotland County: 57
North Shelby: 40
Aaron Buford/Will Fromm: 13 pts each

Marion County: 18
Canton: 67
Lance Logsdon: 18 pts
Connor Chinnis: 11 pts
Tigers: (17-6)

Clopton: 37
Bowling Green: 30
Stephen Talbert: 10 pts

Wright City: 48
Van-Far: 79
Trey Miller: 28 pts, 17 rebs


**High School Basketball, Girls**

(IHSA)
*Class 2A Waverly Sectional Semifinals*
Illini West: 50
10) Tri-City: 33
Baylee Clampitt: 15 pts
Erin Johnson: 12 pts
- Illini West vs. Central/SE (Thursday, 7 p.m.)

*Class 3A Jacksonville Regional Semifinals*
QND: 30
5) Rochester: 55

(IGHSAU)
*Class 1A Region Quarterfinals*
Holy Trinity: 41
Burlington ND: 63

(MSHSAA)
Hannibal: 27
Palmyra: 51

Macon: 42
9) Clark County: 72
Tressa Campbell: 21 pts, 14 rebs
Lady Indians: (21-2, 7-0)

Brookfield: 26
10) Monroe City: 51
Madi Hays: 14 pts
Asjia Troy: 12 pts
Lady Panthers: (20-3, 6-1)

Highland: 31
South Shelby: 33
Kenzie Kendrick: 13 pts (game winning FG at the buzzer)

Louisiana: 41
Centralia: 56

7) Scotland County: 47
North Shelby: 29
Abi Feeney: 17 pts

Knox County: 45
Marceline: 42

Marion County: 28
Canton: 67
Laken Hugenberg: 17 pts
Payton Hays: 17 pts

1) Clopton: 54
Bowling Green: 50
Ashtyn Lagemann: 22 pts


**College Basketball, Men's**

Denver: 78
Western Illinois: 72
Garret Covington: 22 pts
Mike Miklusak: 21 pts
Leathernecks: (8-16, 5-8)

