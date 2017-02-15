Summit Statement: WIU looks to take conference control

MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -- It was three weeks ago and the Western Illinois women's basketball team made national headlines following Morgan Blumer's 85-foot buzzer beater at halftime.



But there weren't many smiling faces following a loss to IUPUI.



Ever since head coach JD Gravina said something clicked. He doesn't know why but he hopes the Leathernecks continue what's been a successful trend.



They have won five games in a row to rise to the top of the Summit League standings.



"The girls have really done a great job playing themselves into this position. To win five in a row, four of those on the road against some really good teams, has been a daunting task," Gravina said.



"Now we're rewarded with a huge challenge of three home games, against two of the Top 10 mid-major teams in the nation, and it's going to be a big challenge. But honestly to have this opportunity I think is worth it."



History isn't favoring the Leathernecks as they get set to host South Dakota State.



The Jackrabbits, who share the Summit League lead with Western, are 19-1 all-time in the series and they have won 19 consecutive games against the Leathernecks.



Gravina is challenging Western's students and fans to make things tough for the visitors.



"When you go play (at SDSU) they have a ton of fans, and they're rowdy and they're getting on you, and it becomes one of the toughest places to play in the league. I think the fans in Macomb, and in the WIU community, are going to come out and make Western Hall that type of atmosphere," he said.



"I think if we can create that type of buzz, (and) that type of energy, we can just play at a really high level and maybe hit shots, too. Then we have a chance."



As an added bonus for Wednesday's game if 500 Western Illinois students come to the game the Leatherneck women's basketball team will give away $1,000 to one lucky student.



There will also be free ice cream for students and a chance to win a 43-inch flat screen television.