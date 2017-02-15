Mug shots of men arrested in Hannibal prostitution sting released

WGEM News received mug shots Tuesday of 32 of the 33 men arrested last month by the Hannibal Police Department for patronizing prostitution.

WGEM News filed a Sunshine Law request to obtain the mug shots. Police typically release mug shots shortly after they are taken, but Hannibal Police did not release the photos in this case.

The arrests were announced earlier this month. At the time, police did not release the names of those arrested. WGEM News also had to use the Sunshine Law to get the names of those arrested.

WGEM News was charged $21 for research and CD costs, which is allowed under the law. A mugshot for Luke Genebacher was not available because he was served a summons, according to HPD.

The names of those arrested are listed below: