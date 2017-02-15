Up in Flames: A WGEM News In-Depth Report - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Up in Flames: A WGEM News In-Depth Report

Posted:
By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Devastating house fires happen regularly across the Tri-States.

It's happening mostly in rural areas, where the response time for volunteer firefighters can be longer and where it's tougher to get water.

The Quincy Fire Department says no matter where you live, home fire sprinklers can save lives and reduce property damage. The National Fire Protection Association says the risk of dying in a house fire drops by 80 percent when the home has a fire sprinkler system. 

With our cameras rolling, QFD put sprinklers to the test - demonstrating the difference between having them and not.

"What the fire department is trying to do is educating and letting people know this is an option when you're building your home that can be added in," Quincy Fire Department Deputy Chief Greg Dreyer said.

But, not everyone thinks it’s a good idea. Some home builders think it doesn’t make sense in many cases. We’ll examine the pros and cons.

