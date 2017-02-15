Palmyra man faces multiple child molestation charges

A Palmyra, Missouri, man faces several felony charges including three counts of child molestation, according to Marion County Prosecutor David Clayton.

Clayton stated in a news release that James Inlow, 56, was charged with five sex offenses. In addition to the child molestation charges, Inlow was also charged with two counts of sexual misconduct.

According to Clayton, the alleged offenses involved a child under 14 years of age.

Inlow was previously charged with child molestation involving a different alleged victim, but Clayton said that case was dismissed.

“The victim in the previous case suffered severe mental and emotional trauma as a result of the defendant’s actions," Clayton stated in the release. "She was unable to testify in court so the case had to be dismissed. I’m confident that the outcome in the newer case will [be] different.”

Clayton said Inlow is scheduled to be in court March 14. He said Inlow was placed in the Marion County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.