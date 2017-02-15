Local school district fights sexting problem

C.H.A.R.T.Teen Task Force spoke to students about be safe on the internet

In a world full of technology, online flirting and sexting can have big consequences.

"Sometimes pictures will get passed around and it'll go viral, like around the school, and everyone will know and everyone will be talking about it,” said Ava Bryant, a student at Hannibal High School.

That's why students were given a lesson in internet safety Wednesday.

"Sexting can lead to cyber bullying because they can push them if they if they feel like it and some people can get beat up over it depending on who they are,” said Brennan Harvey, a student at Hannibal High School

Teachers say sexting can also affect students' futures and they just want them to understand the aftermath.

"Things that they do now that they post on Facebook or Instagram can have a big affect on their college or their future job. They can be denied into a college over things they have posted on Facebook,” said Marsha Estes, a teacher at Hannibal High School.

Students say sexting is a problem around school and one that isn't taken seriously enough.

"Nobody really realizes the real dangers of what can happen because everybody is like 'well it might have happened to that person but it won't happen to me',” said Bryant.

Students say a lot of pictures are posted on social media and some people have been bullied to the point where they need to be walked to class by administrators.

"Anything you put out online has the potential to be seen by anybody with internet access even if you go back and hit delete,” said Melissa Miller with C.H.A.R.T Teen Task Force.

An effort to halt a digital age threat that could haunt students well into adulthood.