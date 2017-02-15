Report: gas prices increase ahead of summer - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Report: gas prices increase ahead of summer

Posted:
By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Gasbuddy.com say prices will plateau in May Gasbuddy.com say prices will plateau in May
Many drivers are upset about the increase Many drivers are upset about the increase

Gas prices are about to pump up nationwide. GasBuddy.com predicts the average price will rise by 35 to 75 cents.

That's due in part to a more expensive blend of gas required by the EPA in the summer and refinery maintenance work last month, which caused production to drop.

But, local drivers say they've come to expect prices to shoot up, and they're frustrated.

"I think it's terrible. We know that there is plenty of gas, so i think it's just a game that they are playing, raising the cost of gas,” said Barbara Case an area resident.

According to Gas buddy, last year, the national average went up by 69 cents during this season.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.