Report: gas prices increase ahead of summer

Many drivers are upset about the increase

Gasbuddy.com say prices will plateau in May

Gas prices are about to pump up nationwide. GasBuddy.com predicts the average price will rise by 35 to 75 cents.

That's due in part to a more expensive blend of gas required by the EPA in the summer and refinery maintenance work last month, which caused production to drop.

But, local drivers say they've come to expect prices to shoot up, and they're frustrated.

"I think it's terrible. We know that there is plenty of gas, so i think it's just a game that they are playing, raising the cost of gas,” said Barbara Case an area resident.

According to Gas buddy, last year, the national average went up by 69 cents during this season.