State funding a must to keep doors open for local organization

While the governor pitches a new budget, local social service agencies like Quanada are still waiting for money they were supposed to get almost two years ago. The agency said the doors are getting closer to closing for good.

Rooms sit empty at Quanada's domestic violence shelter, but not by choice.

Executive Director Megan Duesterhaus said they thought they would receive state funding from the stopgap measure, but that never happened.

"The money that we'd been receiving for payment on the domestic violence side of our agency from the state was actually just coming from the portion of our state award that's really federal money," Duesterhaus said.

Duesterhaus added that without state funding, they've had to make extreme cuts to staffing.

"We are also short some counseling staff so that means wait list for clients," Duesterhaus said. "There may be clients that are getting counseling but would really benefit from it more often than we can actually see them."

That's put extra work on employees like Mandy Carpenter who is the sexual assault program director. She said she is spread thin trying to get all of the services covered.

"It's really difficult to try to plan and expand our program when I'm not able to devote the majority of my time to my actual position," Carpenter said.

21 people can fit in the shelter, but right now they only have enough staff to serve nine people. Duesterhaus hopes they can get state funding soon, so they don't have to keep turning people away.

"That is in itself hard on my staff because you're always thinking in the back of your mind is this the situation where I have to tell someone we can't help them, and then I found out tomorrow that, that person died because of that," Duesterhaus said.

Duesterhaus said eventually, once a budget is passed, the state has promised to pay for services provided during the budget impasse. But, she said she'll believe it when she sees it.

